Hashtag Trending Oct. 15 – No more LinkedIn in China; Windows 11 patch slows AMD processors; U.S. now biggest bitcoin mining hub

Microsoft is pulling the plug on LinkedIn in China. According to NBC, Microsoft said that while the service has been successful in the country, it now faces a significantly more challenging operating environment due to greater pressure to comply with the Chinese government’s requirements. Although the localized version of LinkedIn will sunset later this year, the company will not be leaving the Chinese marketplace entirely. Microsoft says that it will now focus on helping China-based professionals find jobs via a new service called InJobs, which is slated to launch later this year.

Windows 11 is not playing nicely with AMD processors. When first launched, several tech publications found that Windows 11 slowed AMD CPUs in certain applications by up to 15 per cent. The issue was quickly noted by AMD and the company promised a swift fix. However, a new Windows 11 patch released on Tuesday appears to exacerbated the issue, seemingly increasing the memory latency. While Microsoft did not note any known issues with the update, it did promise to patch the performance bug later this month.

Finally, the U.S. has overtaken China as the world’s biggest bitcoin mining hub. After China’s State Council banned cryptocurrency mining and trading in May, miners scrambled to find a new haven to continue their operations. While global hashrate fell from 44 per cent to zero per cent in China, it increased from 17 per cent to 35 per cent in the United States. Crypto mining has been a controversial income generator as it’s extremely taxing on the energy grid. Many of today’s mining farms also hog consumer graphics cards, choking an already constrained supply chain and inflating their value.

