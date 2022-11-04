Hashtag Trending Nov. 4 – 3D printing body parts in space; Binance CEO skeptical of Musk’s Twitter reforms; Rumble’s misinformation

3D printed human cartilage in space, drones form an advertisement in New York City, and Binance’s CEO is skeptical of Musk’s Twitter reform.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now, welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Friday, November 4, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Redwire has launched BioFabrication Facility, an upgraded bioprinter, to be sent to the International Space Station to print a human knee meniscus in orbit and study the result on Earth. Ideally, this will lead to treatments for the meniscal injuries that US soldiers frequently face. Redwire says that printing whole organs in space is one of their long-term goals as identifying genes for space-friendly plants, using NASA’s Plant Habitat. Eventually, the company wants to print whole human organs.

Source: Engadget

Five hundred light-equipped drones were launched into the sky above New York City last night to form a giant flying advertisement for the Candy Crush mobile game. The 10-minute-long choreographed performance has been organized for the game’s 10th anniversary. Some city residents are irked while some are worried the aerial light will impact the migratory birds in the area. Despite both New York City and New Jersey’s Avigation laws banning people from flying drones, this event was granted a special use permit.

Source: The Verge

Binance CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao speaking at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon on Tuesday, said that 90 per cent of Elon Musk’s ideas for Twitter will fail. Zhao said that all the new features need to be defined to figure out the rest of the 10 per cent of the features that will stick. He nonetheless called Musk’s idea to charge $8 for the blue tick ‘a great idea’. Having invested $500 million in Musk’s acquisition, Zhao ultimately said he supports Musk’s vision for free speech.

Source: Business Insider

An analysis from NewsGuard, a firm that monitors online misinformation, has shown that the popular far-right video-sharing platform, Rumble, is riddled with election misinformation. The site is popular among conservatives and far-right groups. The percentage of misinformation content was much better on Rumble than on its much larger rival YouTube, after researchers ran the same searches on both platforms. Brandishing a long list of podcasts hosted by popular conservatives, the site said in September it now has 78 million active monthly users around the world, with 63 million in the United States and Canada.

Source: Fortune

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash briefings or your Google Home daily briefing. Make sure to sign up for our Daily IT Wire newsletter to get all the news that matters directly in your inbox every day. Also, catch the next episode of Hashtag Tendances, our weekly Hashtag Trending episode in French, which drops every Thursday morning. If you have a suggestion or a tip, drop us a line in the comments or via email. Thank you for listening, I’m Tom Li.