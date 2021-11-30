Hashtag Trending Nov. 30 – Windows 11 upgrades low; Twitter’s Jack Dorsey steps down; Russia fines Google

With files from Samira Balsara

Less than one per cent of PC users are currently running Windows 11, Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter’s CEO and Russia fines Google Three million roubles.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now, welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Tuesday, November 30th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Out with the old and in with the new— except when it comes to Windows 11. According to research from IT firm Lansweeper, only 0.21 per cent of PC users are currently running Windows 11 after its launch last month. The research revealed that more devices are running Windows XP and Windows 8 than Windows 11. A reason for the lack of adoption could be because many systems don’t have the necessary hardware to run the latest version, a Tech Radar article reports. Whatever the reason may be, experts advise that using the latest version will keep devices more secure and lessen cybersecurity risks.

And it’s time for a leadership change for Twitter as Jack Dorsey announced Monday that he would be stepping down as CEO. Twitter’s chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal will take on the role effective immediately. Following the announcement, shares of Twitter decreased about half a per cent before the afternoon. Dorsey will continue to remain a member of the board until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders, according to the company. In a statement, Dorsey said, “I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders.”

A Moscow court has fined Alphabet Inc’s Google three million roubles for not deleting content that it has deemed illegal. This latest news is part of an even wider dispute between Russia and Google. As Moscow attempts to reign in big tech, in October, Russia threatened to fine Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover for failing to delete banned content on its search engine and YouTube. According to an MSN article, Google paid 32 million roubles in fines last month. Google is not the only company being targeted by the country. This year, Russia has issued several fines to U.S. tech companies such as Facebook.

And now for something a little different. Drivers who enjoy listening to music with the Spotify Car View feature may have noticed its mysterious disappearance. According to a Gizmodo article, it’s not a bug but a move from the music streaming company itself. About a month ago Spotify quietly mentioned that it would be pulling the Car View, but the change only recently went into effect. The feature was available on Spotify’s app for iOS and Android and offered a simplified version of its interface, including playback controls and song titles, as well as bigger buttons to make things easier while driving. The company confirmed it would be retiring a few of its car features and said it was exploring new ways to “deliver the best in-car listening experience.”

That's all the tech news that's trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network.