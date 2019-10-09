Hashtag Trending – No Adobe for Venezuela; Apple buries iTunes; Instagram goes dark

Adobe deactivates all Adobe accounts in Venezuela, MacOS Catalina kills iTunes, Instagram gets a dark mode!

That’s all the tech news that’s trending today. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 9th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

First, trending on Google, Adobe has deactivated all Adobe accounts in Venezuela. The company reached the decision following a U.S. sanction, which forbids any U.S. entity from doing business with the country. In addition, Adobe has announced that affected users will not be receiving a refund. With that said, the company has promised to restore service once the sanction lifts. When that will happen has yet to be forecasted.

MacOS Catalina has arrived, and with it, the death of iTunes. Trending on Reddit, users who have upgraded to Apple’s latest operating system may have noticed iTunes’ absence. It’s instead replaced by three dedicated apps: Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple TV. iTunes has long been shunned by its massive footprint and sluggish performance. To its removal, we say goodbye, iTunes, you won’t be missed.

Trending on Reddit, Instagram has finally received a dark mode. The new update will respect the Dark Mode setting in the iOS 13 and Android 10. Interestingly, multiple users have reported that this feature can’t be toggled and will only deactivate when the whole system switches out of a dark theme. Speaking from personal experience, I don’t remember the last time I switched out of Dark Mode for any of my apps. If it’s on, it’s staying on.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Tom Li, thanks for listening.