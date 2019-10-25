Hashtag Trending – New Huawei foldable phone; Google’s new Montreal game studio; Google bricks Google home speakers

Huawei to launch Mate Xs foldable smartphone in March 2020, Montreal will be the first city to house a Google stadia game studio, Google bricks a number of devices through firmware update.

Thank you for tuning in to Hashtag Trending, It’s Friday, Oct. 25th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

The Huawei Mate X foldable phone has just been released in China for around US$2,400 and Huawei has already announced a tweaked version. Trending on Google, Huawei has announced the Mate Xs foldable smartphone. The detail is sparse, but we do know that it will use Huawei’s new Kirin 990 chipset, support 5G, folds in half, and arrive in March 2020. Fingers crossed that it can make it to the great north next time.

Trending on Google, Montreal will be the first city to nest a Google Stadia game studio. The studio will be used exclusively to develop games for Stadia, Google’s game streaming service. This new game development center is not only the first Stadia studio, but also Google’s first gaming studio. In its blog post, Google has called for game designers and directors to fill its office space. Visit the link in our transcript to see if you fit the bill.

If your Google Home speaker has suddenly stopped working, then it could be due to Google’s own firmware update. Trending on Reddit, Google has apparently bricked a number of Google Home devices through software updates. Affected devices would become completely unresponsive to commands. Some users fixed theirs through a power cycle, while others had better luck with factory resets, but a group could not fix theirs no matter the method. Google said it will soon address the problem and is willing to replace the bricked devices.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Tom Li, thanks for listening.