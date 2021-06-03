Hashtag Trending, June 3, 2021 – Return to the office? No thanks says survey; Microsoft’s next gen of Windows; Ransomware attack hits meat producer

More than 85 per cent of tech workers don’t want to return to the office full time, Microsoft plans to reveal the next generation of its operating system later this month, and a ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat producer shuts down several operations.

It’s all the biz/tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Thursday, June 3 and I’m your host Alex Coop.

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease off, many tech workers are signalling their unwillingness to return to full time in person work. According to a survey by tech job market platform Hackajob, 86 per cent of tech professionals want to continue working remotely, even after the pandemic. Of the 1,700 surveyed, only 14 per cent said they would return to the office full time. Sixty per cent of workers are satisfied with a hybrid schedule. The CEO of Hackajob supports employees who want to continue working remotely as productivity issues are not a concern for him. He says that tech professionals are just as productive working from home and even more so as there may be fewer distractions and no commute. That sentiment has been shared by several other tech giants, including Facebook, Google, and Twitter, all of which have made it clear in recent months that work from home policies aren’t going anywhere. [CityAm]

Microsoft is planning to reveal details of the next generation of Windows at an event on June 24. The company began sending out invites to media for the event at the end of May, stating participants will hear from Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella and other executives and finally see the visual enhancements in action. The announcement is expected to involve significant UI changes to Windows under something codenamed “Sun Valley.” Nadella has also suggested that developers played a big role in the latest update, and the internet has spent the last day speculating this could mean facelifts to the Windows store and other changes benefiting creators. This news comes just a week after Microsoft teased the announcement at its annual Build event. [The Verge]

And lastly, a ransomware attack has struck the world’s largest meat producer. JBS says it was recently the target of a cyberattack that had affected servers supporting North American operations, including ones in Canada, as well as Australia. On Tuesday, a White House spokesperson said that the attack was likely caused by a Russian organization. The company has no evidence of customer or employee data being compromised. Since the attack, many of the affected plants reopened on Wednesday and are starting to resume production. [Arstechnica]

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. Make sure to sign up for our Daily IT Wire Newsletter to get all the news that matters directly in your inbox every day. Also, catch the next episode of Hashtag Tendances, our weekly Hashtag Trending episode in French, which drops every Friday at 3 pm. Thanks for listening.