Hashtag Trending June 28 – ‘how to move to Canada’ surges in searches; MacBook Pro M2 SSD speed; streaming ‘moochers’ may not pay for a sub

Google searches for the ways to move to Canada surges, some models of the Apple MacBook Pro M2 have slower storage speeds than the previous generation, and some people will not pay for a streaming service if they can’t share passwords.

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Google searches for “how to move to Canada from the U.S.” surged on Friday, according to Google Trends data. The inquiry jumped 850 per cent in the hour after the U.S. Supreme Court announced the decision., and “How to become a Canadian citizen” spiked 550 per cent. Last week, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed the government’s promise to defend abortion rights in Canada. In Canada, abortion is legal at every stage of pregnancy. However, in Canada, the issue is about access, not legality. Some women in rural areas have to travel to urban centres for surgical abortions, Digital Journal reported.

The base model of Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 appears to have slower SSD speeds compared to its M1 predecessor. The base model of the M2 Mac has been tested by YouTubers Max Tech and Created Tech, revealing that its read speeds are around 50 per cent slower than the M1 MacBook Pro with 256GB of storage. Write speeds are around 30 per cent slower. According to The Verge, testing was done using Blackmagic’s Disk Speed Test app, and YouTuber Max Tech even disassembled the M2 MacBooks and found that Apple is only using a single NAND flash storage chip. For comparison, The M1 MacBook Pro uses two 128GB NAND chips. The use of multiple chips can enable faster SSD speeds in parallel.

A survey commissioned by Lending Tree, an online lending marketplace, showed that 45 per cent of people who share passwords for a streaming service won’t purchase a subscription if they can’t share. The survey, which had around 1100 respondents, revealed that 38 per cent of Americans access a streaming service using someone else’s login. More than half of them believe password sharing is fair to the company. Streaming is also getting more expensive too, as 44 per cent of survey respondents say they spend more than $50 a month for various services. But Americans don’t appear to cancel services for money, instead, they’re becoming pickier with the platforms they subscribe to.

Travelling to different time periods is now possible with the help of Virtual Reality. The Virtual Reality Bus, a 16-passenger bus operated by Invisible Cities uses 3D technology to take passengers on a 30-minute ride through ancient Rome. This immersive experience does not involve headsets but rather large transparent 4K OLED screens installed in front of each window on the bus. Using rolldown displays installed on the windows, this bus shows passengers what Rome’s famous landmarks looked like 2,000 years ago. When the curtains are raised, passengers return to the modern-day view of their surroundings.

