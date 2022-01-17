Hashtag Trending Jan. 17 – ‘Adaptive’ transistors; Kosovo crypto panic; Walmart NFT

Researchers create a new transistor that adapts to its workload, the Kosovo cryptocurrency mining ban has miners panicking, and Walmart files applications for NFTs and its own tokens.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now, welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Monday, January 17th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

A team of researchers with the Vienna University of Technology has apparently found a way to reduce the transistors needed to build a processor. The new transistors are adaptive and can change their configuration based on workload requirements. According to tech publication Tom’s Hardware, this new method reduces the transistor needed by 85 per cent. The reduction in transistor count could also mean lower power consumption, which is an increasing concern in today’s hyperscaling computing environments. The researchers also claim that this new tech is scalable and deployable. Initial adoption is expected to be limited, it’s more likely that these new transistors will complement certain semiconductor designs.

The recent cryptocurrency mining ban in Kosovo has left miners in a panic. According to the Guardian, miners in the country are now either trying to move their equipment elsewhere to continue their operations, or are selling them off at a loss. This is certainly good news for the consumer PC market, but that wasn’t the main motivation for the ban. As we discovered in a previous episode of Hashtag Trending, the enormous amount of electricity mining consumed crashed Kosovo’s energy grid. The country not only imports its energy, but towards the end of the year, had to subsidize $20 million euros in additional energy as many citizens were left without power.

And finally, Walmart is planning on selling NFTs and virtual goods, as well as launching its own cryptocurrency. On Dec. 30, the retail giant filed several applications, some of which included financial services for cryptocurrency, NFTs and blockchain. It also filed applications for a financial exchange for its virtual currency, and tokens for its online community. Eventually, Walmart plans on creating a virtual retail store for all of its products, ranging from appliances to video games.

And finally, don’t be surprised to see your Netflix subscription becoming a little more expensive this month. The streaming service has raised the cost of its basic plan by $1 and its premium plan by $2. With the increase, a basic plan now costs $10 in Canada and a premium plan, $20. Given how many subscribers also pay for other platforms like Disney+ or Hulu, the cost could quickly add up if all these platforms increase their fees. Netflix explained straightforwardly that the price increase is to offset its investment in content.

