Hashtag Trending – iPhone hacking tools on eBay; Interac’s e-Transfers are booming; is your data plan ready for 5G?

You can find deals on iPhone hacking gear on eBay, Interac’s email money transfer service is really popular, and why 5G networks might not be a good thing for your data plan.

Trending on Google, do you want to hack iPhones just like the FBI? Well now you can buy the same tools the federal law enforcement agency uses on eBay for as low as $100. At least that’s according to a Forbes story about some eBay merchants that are trading Cellebrite systems. Cellebrite is an Israel-based company that sells these units new for prices around $6,000. It’s not happy about the second-hand market, because it could lead to malicious use. Plus, a clever hacker could retrieve data on from the device that was meant only for the eyes of law enforcement. Another possibility here is that security researchers will be able to identify the exploits used by Cellebrite to break into iPhones. Apple would be willing to pay a bounty for that information, so it could patch the exploit.

Also Trending on Google, BMO’s Mobile banking app has been updated so you can send requests for email money transfers. Interac’s e-Transfer feature saw record numbers in 2018. 371 million Canadians exchanged more than a total of $132 billion over the platform. That’s up 54 per cent in volume and 45 per cent in value over 2017. 80 per cent of Canadians that use online banking were registered to use the service. With more mobile features like BMO’s being supported, it’s clear that will continue to increase.

Trending on Reddit, will your data plan be good enough for 5G? Mashable writer Raymond Wong raises the point in this article. Consider that 5G manufacturers say it will take you about 3 seconds to download 1 GB on these next-gen networks. That’s great, but in Canada a good wireless data plan allots only 6 GB a month right now. That means you could use up all your data in just 18 seconds! Unless carriers amaze us all and launch unlimited data plans along with 5G networks, it may be the case that consumers don’t really benefit that much from 5G speeds, because they’ll still just be relying on WiFi hotspots for their main connections.