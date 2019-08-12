Hashtag Trending – Huawei’s new OS; Samsung removes mocking ads; AMD’s EPYC processors

This episode is brought to you by ServiceNow – Transforming old manual ways of working into modern digital workflows and unlocking productivity for employees and the enterprise.

Huawei announces its open-source HarmonyOS, Samsung pulling ads that mock Apple, AMD releases 7nm server processors.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending today. Happy Monday, August 12th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Trending on Google, Huawei has announced HarmonyOS, a backup plan in case it loses Android. The new operating system is designed to work across a range of devices and will support a manifold of apps including Linux and Android. During the release conference, Huawei CEO Richard Yu said that while he plans on sticking with Android for as long as possible, it would only take a day or two to switch all Huawei smartphones to HarmonyOS. For now, it’s going to be implemented into Huawei’s range of smart devices.

Trending on Reddit, Samsung is pulling ads that poke fun at the iPhone’s lack of a headphone jack. Now that the Note 10 has joined the no headphone jack party, Samsung has decided that it wouldn’t be apt to mock its competitors. Most of the videos have already disappeared from its official U.S. YouTube account, but thanks to vigilant archivers, you can still watch them through other channels.

Lastly, trending on Reddit, AMD has released its 7nm Epyc processors designed for servers and data centers. The top of the line Epyc 7742 chip touts a whopping 64 cores and 128 threads. During the press conference, Based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture, the new EPYC processors boast a 23 per cent increase in instructions-per-clock, and has four times more L3 cache compared to the previous generation. With these new processors, AMD is hoping to cut into Intel’s server market share, which currently sits at an astounding 95 per cent.

