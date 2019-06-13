Hashtag Trending – Google reveals Pixel 4; Huawei puts off laptop launch; Facebook to pay for your data

Google Pixel 4 pictured, Huawei scraps a laptop due to U.S. ban, Facebook pays to pay for your data.

That’s all the news that’s trending today. It’s Thursday, June 13th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Trending on Twitter, Google has just confirmed the design of the Google Pixel 4, its next flagship phone. A picture posted from an official Google account depicts the Pixel 4 having a massive square camera bump with at least two camera sensors. It also appears to lack the signature two-toned back texture featured in all Pixel phones so far. Besides the image, the tweet doesn’t reveal anything else about the phone, only asking the readers to “wait til’ you see what it can do”. The Google Pixel 4 is expected to launch this October at the Made by Google event.

Trending on Google, Huawei has put a device launch on indefinite hold due to the U.S. ban. The technology company was originally planning on launching a new product under its Matebook laptop line, but canceled the idea after being added onto an Entity list by the U.S. a few weeks ago. Huawei Consumer Division CEO Richard Yu described the situation as “unfortunate” and that the product will not be launched if the Entity list continues to hold.

Lastly, trending on Reddit, Facebook has announced an app that will pay you to monitor your app usage. The “Study by Facebook” app was announced on Tuesday, and will be targeting U.S. and India markets to better understand their behavior. The app will be able to track what features you access within those apps, too. Facebook has promised to not collect user IDs, passwords, or any of the user’s private content. The company has yet to announce what the payment structure will look like.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Tom Li, thanks for listening.