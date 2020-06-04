Hashtag Trending – Google privacy lawsuit; Zoom encryption criticism; Microsoft rolls out Chromium Edge

Google faces a $5 billion lawsuit for tracking ‘private’ internet use, Zoom revenues soar but it faces criticism for denying free users encryption, and lastly Microsoft rolls out the new Chromium Edge browser for Windows 10.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Thursday June 4, and I’m your host, Baneet Braich. I am a new addition to the team at IT World Canada. I am a journalist, Vancouver is home, and I am here to learn and talk tech. So let’s get to it.

It might be time to think twice before using private mode because Google has been watching. Google was sued this week for $5 billion by a lawsuit that alleges the company is watching what users browse and view in private mode. All to say, Incognito mode may not be so private. The complaint says Google violates wiretap laws to invade the privacy of users. Google has been gathering the data through Google Analytics, Ad Manager, website plug-ins, and smartphone apps. Learning everything from hobbies to the personal things users browse. Google spokesman, Jose Castaneda has denied this is illegal and says that Google states websites might be able to collect information on browsing activity even in Incognito mode. The complaint will be seeking $5000 for the invasion of privacy per user.

Next Zoom has had an astronomical spike in revenue and registration thanks to remote working. Revenue jumped by 170 per cent to $328.2 million for the quarter ending in April. Now despite soaring revenue, the video conferencing giant is also facing criticism for denying free users e2e encryption. CEO Eric Yuan confirmed that Zoom will not encrypt free calls. Yuan said Zoom wants to work together with the FBI and local law enforcement in case some people use Zoom for bad intentions. Security experts are criticizing the policy on Twitter tweeting it’s a bizarre policy and that there should be e2e encryption for ALL users.

Lastly, Microsoft has announced it will be automatically rolling out the ‘new’ Microsoft Edge browser to all Windows 10 PCs via Windows Update. Microsoft says that the new Chromium browser has best-in-class compatibility with extensions and websites. The new version also has the latest rendering capabilities, modern web applications, and developer tools across all supported OS platforms. But be warned – once you get it there is no going back to the old Legacy Edge.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Baneet Braich , thanks for listening.