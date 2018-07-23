Hashtag Trending – Google Cloud Next, Google partners with US tech giants for data transfer project, Google’s plans for a trans-Atlantic cable

Google’s big cloud event is this week, Google is teaming up with U.S. tech giants for a data transfer project, and Google plans on building a trans-Atlantic cable from the U.S. to France.

First up from LinkedIn is Google Cloud Next 2018, the tech giant’s annual conference in San Francisco which is being held from July 24th to 26th. It features appearances from Google Cloud executives and other keynote speakers, and as the name suggest, the event focuses on cloud computing. There will be workshops on how cloud is transforming businesses, fireside chats between executives and industry leaders, plus some fun and games. Stay tuned for our recap next week about what big news dropped at the conference.

And next from Twitter is news that Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter are joining forces for an initiative called the Data Transfer Project. This is supposed to design a new way to move data between the platforms without needing to download and re-upload it. The current system supports data transfer for photos, mail, contacts, calendars, and tasks, and draws on publicly available APIs to do so. The four companies are hoping to grow this project into a more robust and flexible alternative to conventional APIs and are encouraging more companies to join them. You can find the existing code for the project on open-source website GitHub.

And last but not least from Reddit, is news that Google is planning on building a massive subsea cable to connect its data centre in the US with one in France. The private trans-Atlantic cable should be up and running by 2020 according to the company, and is meant to strengthen, expand, and speed up its data centre infrastructure. Called Dunant, it will traverse 4,000 miles of ocean to connect Google’s North Virginia region directly to its region in France and Belgium. The company is working with TE SubCom to design, manufacture and lay the cable.