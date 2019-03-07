Hashtag Trending – Glass for foldable phones; Google Maps shows traffic cams; U.S. Army leaks recruit data

Corning making glass for foldable phones; Google maps to warn drivers of traffic cams; U.S. Army leaks recruit data.

Foldable smartphones have been all the rage recently, but protecting bendy screens is a tricky business. Up until now, most foldable phones have opted for plastic polymer covers, which can crease over time and scratch easily. Corning, the company behind the Gorilla glass commonly applied on high-end smartphones, has leaked details on its bendable glass that’s just 0.1mm thick. It’s going to take some time to reach the market, though, as Corning states that sampled the products are not yet meeting all the necessary requirements.

Soon, Google will notify you of speed cameras on Google Maps. Trending on Reddit, the new feature will allow users to see speed cameras on the planned route. If Google Maps is set to navigation mode, it will also provide a verbal warning when the driver approaches a speed camera. Calgary police endorse this feature, saying that speed cams are placed in areas with high collision rates, and the warnings help them prevent accidents in those areas.

Leaked emails are a nightmare for anyone, and for 4,200 immigrant recruits in the U.S. Army, it’s flat out dangerous. First reported by the Washington Post, U.S. Army officials accidentally disclosed a spreadsheet detailing sensitive personal information regarding its recruits. The list contained names and social security numbers, and can even be used by foreign countries to punish those who have joined the military of another nation. According to the article, the breach has been used as supporting evidence in at least a dozen asylum claims for Chinese recruits who fear government retaliation. U.S. Army officials said that corrective actions have been taken.

