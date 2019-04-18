Hashtag Trending – Galaxy Folds break; Notre Dame backup; Zuckerberg selling secrets

Hashtag Trending is brought to you by Box. Box simplifies content management. Providing a single content platform that accelerates business processes, improves employee productivity and protects your most valuable information.

Twitter is flooded with broken Galaxy Folds, an art historian might have the keys to the Notre Dame’s restoration, and documents show Mark Zuckerberg’s willingness to play with your data.

Twitter feeds are full of broken Galaxy Folds, and while the upside for Samsung is that only a handful of people actually have one, the problem is those people are tech reporters. A wide range of dents and screen issues are being reported by journalists a few days after getting their hands on the device. One fold is even growing a mysterious bulge near the bottom of the screen, according to a pair of photos. One of the more common issues is a flashing screen when the phone is unfolded, which many reporters have said leads to a black one shortly after. The Fold appears to malfunction whether or not the thin polymer layer the phone comes with – which according to Samsung is supposed to stay on – is removed from the screen. As of this recording, Samsung hasn’t responded with a statement.

The restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will take years, but thanks to a digital backup created by an American historian in 2015, restorers are confident they’ll be able to bring it back to life. Andrew Tallon, who passed away in December, created a spatial map of the cathedral using more than a billion laser-measured points, according to a story from CNN. A thread on Reddit linking to the story has strangely been taken over by a lot of chatter about the Matrix movies, but some users have pointed out a detailed recreation such as this one will be invaluable for other historic monuments.

And lastly, Reddit users are not the slightest bit surprised about the revelations coming from leaked internal Facebook documents showing Mark Zuckerberg’s willingness to oversee plans to use users’ data as a bargaining chip against competitors. The 4,000 pages of documents obtained by NBC News show how Zuckerberg, along with his management team, tapped into the social platform’s user data as leverage over companies it partnered with. That user data included information about friends, relationships and photos. In some cases, Facebook would reward favoured companies by giving them access to users’ data, in others, it would deny them that access. NBC News reports Facebook gave Amazon access to user data because it was spending money on the platform’s advertising, but also considered cutting off access to a messaging app that had become popular and was suddenly deemed a competitor. Facebook has admitted it had considered charging for access to user data, along with other business models. Facebook also claims the leaked documents were cherry-picked.

