Hashtag Trending – Flip phone returns; Auto-lacing sneakers from Nike; Kremlin’s Facebook pages deleted

The flip phone is making a comeback, Nike has new auto-lacing sneakers, and Facebook finally gets around to deleting Kremlin-backed pages on its website.

LinkedIn is buzzing about Motorola’s comeback attempt. A decade after being utterly dominated by Apple, Motorola is seeking a comeback with the return of the Razr. The Wall Street Journal reports the once-popular flip phone is being revived as a smartphone with a foldable screen starting at approximately $1,500 USD. The story goes on to say the phone’s maker, Lenovo, is partnering with Verizon Communications on an exclusive deal to begin selling the new Razr phones in the U.S. in February. Good luck Razr, you’re going to need it.

Feet are tortured in many sports, but it’s pretty significant when it comes to basketball players. Social media is abuzz about Nike’s new smart, self-lacing basketball shoe. Nike is set to release the Adapt BB alongside smartphone-grade-like CPU and memory that will help the shoe better fit your foot. The shoe will be packaged with a Qi wireless charger and will only need to be charged every couple of weeks, says Nike. Buttons on the side of the shoe will offer further foot customization with a smartphone app. The price tag currently sits at $350 USD. It’s not the flashiest-looking shoe, but it was tested by the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic during a scrimmage.

And lastly, trending on Reddit, Facebook’s latest move to delete hundreds of pages linked to the Kremlin-backed propaganda network known as Sputnik. Reporting from Gizmodo suggests some of the 364 Facebook pages were discovered by independent researchers who alerted the company, while others were taken down after a tip from U.S. law enforcement. Facebook says 790,000 accounts followed these pages, and that the pages were taken down based on their behaviour, not the posted content.

