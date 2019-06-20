Hashtag Trending – Fake Google Calendar invites, Google to build homes, U.S. chipmakers want a lighter Huawei ban

Criminals exploit fake calendar invites, Google to build homes, U.S. chipmakers want Huawei back.



Trending on Google, criminals are baiting users to malicious websites through Google Calendar. We’re all vigilant against scam email scams, but fake invites in Google Calendar may not be immediately apparent. These attacks could arrive in fake contest winning messages and money transfer warnings, said Kaspersky Labs to Wired. To reduce the chance of them appearing in your calendar, the Independent recommend disabling the “automatically add invitations” setting in Google Calendar.

Trending on Reddit, Google will be leasing $750 million worth of land to build 20,000 homes in the San Francisco Bay area. The decision came in response to activist groups accusing Google of driving up housing prices due to high employee salaries. According to Reuters, the lot was originally reserved for offices and shops, but have been repurposed for Google’s new apartment complexes.

Lastly, trending everywhere, U.S. chipmakers are reportedly lobbying to alleviate the Huawei ban. Huawei is a massive customer of chipmakers like Intel and Qualcomm, which produce components that power Huawei laptops and smartphones. The Semiconductor Industry Association also commented that consumer devices should not be grouped with Huawei’s networking equipment because they don’t pose the same security risks.

