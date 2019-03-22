Hashtag Trending – Facebook’s password flub; AT&T CEO gets robocalls; the downsides of remote working

Another embarrassing security incident at Facebook; the most ironic robocall ever received; Feeling lonely? Well if you’re remote working, you’re not alone, oh wait yes you are. Uh whatever…

https://trends.google.ca/trends/trendingsearches/realtime?geo=CA&category=t

Trending on Google, Facebook exposed hundreds of millions of users passwords to its own employees. Passwords were accessible to Facebook employees, according to cyber security expert Brian Krebs. Facbebook has fixed the problem. It also says the passwords were not visible outside of Facebook, and there’s no evidence they were abused by employees. Facebook discovered the issue in January as part of a security review. Most of the users affected were users of Facebook Lite, which is designed for regions with slower bandwidth speeds. Facebook plans to notify affected users. But better safe than sorry – take the time to change your password today.

Trending on Reddit, the CEO of AT&T was interrupted by a robocall during a live interview. In a moment of irony during an event at the Economic Club in Washington, Randall Stephenson noticed the call coming through on his Apple Watch and declined it. Here’s what that sounded like:

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson gets a robocall while onstage at @TheEconomicClub. pic.twitter.com/i5llHj6hz2 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 20, 2019

Of course, robocalls have become an epidemic. Over 26.3 billion robocalls were received by consumers in the U.S. last year. This latest incident just drives home that no one is immune from the problem. Even the top executive at America’s largest wireless carrier.

Trending on LinkedIn, the tough part of remote working. Product Hunt founder Ryan Hoover writes that while remote work is more popular than ever, and there are many advantages to it, we must consider the drawbacks as well. Problems like loneliness arising from a lack of face-to-face interaction, especially if you’re an extrovert. Also, disconnecting is hard when you work from home. Without barriers between work life and personal life, it’s easy for the work day to extend itself and that’s not healthy. Remote workers also miss out on “watercooler serendipity,” or those unplanned encounters with your co-workers that can lead to the next big idea.