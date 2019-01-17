Hashtag Trending – Executive leaves Snap; Fake job interview leads to hack; Roku pulls InfoWars

Another executive has left Snap, a fake job interview over Skype leads to a nasty hack, and Roku pulls the plug in InfoWars.

On LinkedIn, a lot of chatter about Snap’s chief financial officer Tom Stone, who is leaving the company after less than a year on the role. Stone’s departure is just the latest in a string of executive departures from Snap in just the past year. Reuters reports the departure is not related to any disagreements with the company, which of course, owns SnapChat. Snap has struggled with high turnover in its top ranks, dating back to September, when former chief strategy officer Imran Khan walked out, followed shortly by vice=president of content Nick Bell in November. SnapChat users have also been upset with the app’s latest redesign efforts, which has likely attributed to a decline in users for the past two quarters.

Reddit is having a laugh after someone posted a bizarre story about a Redbanc employee who found a job opening on LinkedIn for a developer position. Redbanc is the company that handles Chile’s ATM network, and the story goes on to say the employee set up a Skype interview, was asked by the interviewer to install a program on their computer, which turned out to be malware, of course, and ultimately responsible for hackers obtaining important info such as the employee’s user name, hardware and OS, and proxy settings. The hack reportedly took place in December, but was only made public last week. Lesson here? Don’t download stuff, especially on a work computer, from a prospective employer. Duh.

Lastly, also on Reddit, after being banned by Facebook, YouTube, Spotify and other platforms, InfoWars found a new home through the Roku platform. Until now. Following an initial message to concerned customers who frowned upon InfoWars’ presence on the Roku platform, stating the company was providing a diversity of views, Roku suddenly changed its tune after more backlash.

