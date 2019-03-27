Hashtag Trending – EU passes Article 13; Huawei releases new phone; Xiaomi releases 100W phone charger

EU passes Article 13 and 11; Huawei releases P30 series smartphones; Xiaomi releases a 100W smartphone charger.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Wednesday, March 27th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Trending on Reddit, the European Union passed article 13, a controversial copyright law that migrates copyright responsibilities to the content hosting platform. For example, if a video on YouTube is subjected to copyright, YouTube would be legally liable. In addition, the EU has also passed Article 11, which requires news aggregators to pay publishers a fee for displaying snippets of their content. Critics fear that in compliance with the new laws, content platforms would stop linking to sources and block content. Tech companies also say that compliance would be costly as they’d have to build extensive content filters. The bills have been contested for months, resulting in a petition with 5 million signatures and a protest 150,000 strong.

Trending on Google, Huawei has released its new photography-oriented P series smartphones. The flagship P30 Pro comes with three cameras, including a new periscope camera capable of 5 times optical zoom. The P30 Pro’s camera is already being adored by reviewers, and has even earned 112 points on DXOMark – the highest ever achieved by a smartphone. The P30 Pro will start at 999 euros for a Kirin 980 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. If you’re interested, then be sure to check out our hands-on review.

The latest flagships today often support incredibly fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus supports 25W charging, while the Oppo Find X can do so with 50W. But Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi thought they weren’t nearly fast enough and released an astounding 100W charger, poking at the upper limits of USB-C cable’s power delivery capacity. In a video, the charger was demonstrated to fill a 4,000mAh battery from zero to 100 in just 17 minutes.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Tom Li, thanks for listening.