Hashtag Trending – Ditch cellphone during breaks; Apple reissues security patch; Apple saving Amazon rainforest

Trending on Reddit, using your phone may prevent your brain from recharging. In a research study conducted by Rutgers University with 414 undergraduates, students who used cellphones during their breaks had poorer performance in solving anagrams. They performed only slightly better than those who took no breaks, and was even worse than computer users. In its conclusion, the research paper says that breaks might be better spent without the cellphone. So the next time you feel tired, go for some fresh air.

Trending on Reddit, Apple is re-patching an unpatched security patch in iPhones. Update 12.4.1 for iOS fixes an arbitrary code execution vulnerability. The bizarre part, though, is that it had already been patched in May and somehow was removed in June. Now that Apple has re-issued the update, it’s encouraging all iPhone users to upgrade once again to maintain security.

Trending on Reddit again, amidst the raging fire in the Amazon rainforest, Apple CEO Tim Cook has pledged to donate to the preservation effort. In a Tweet, Cook said that the Amazon rainforest is indispensable and is one of the world’s most important ecosystems. In 2019, the number of fires in Brazil is up by 85 per cent compared to 2018. Experts attributed the cause to climate change and Brazil’s environmental policies.

