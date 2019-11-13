Hashtag Trending – Disney server overload; Facebook secretly turning on cameras; best companies ranked

In this episode of Hashtag Trending, we talk about Disney+’s server overload, Facebook secretly activating cameras, and Americans voting for the best brand.

Thank you for tuning in, it’s Wednesday, November 13th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Trending on Reddit, the new Disney+ streaming service was immediately overloaded on launch day. By 9 a.m. EST on Nov. 12, it was flooded with over 9,500 error reports. Disney said that it’s happy to see such popularity and is working to restore service. Although it’s good news for Disney’s bank account, viewers wanting to stream the Lion King were left without service. With that said, if you’re listening to this podcast, then the issue has likely already been solved.

Trending on Reddit again, a Facebook bug has been activating the camera on iPhones in the background. The bug would sometimes occur when the user shrinks a fullscreen video in the Facebook app. When it manifests, a bar would appear next to the opened Facebook app, showing a feed from the rear camera. Facebook has flagged the weird behaviour as a bug, not a feature, and is working on a fix.

Trending on Google, 4,000 Americans participated in ranking 1,000 companies by their perception of 29 issues. The ranking factors included pay, diversity, and customer service. Eight of the top 10 companies are technology companies, with Microsoft placing first, Nvidia at second, and Apple in third place. Meanwhile, Tesla and Uber ranked rock bottom, coming in at 898th and 996th place respectively.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now.