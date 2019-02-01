Hashtag Trending – Deleting Facebook leads to happiness; A super-speedy 3D printer; Computer science demand soars

This podcast is brought to you by Amazon Web Services. Companies build more of their IT infrastructure on AWS than the next four cloud providers combined. Visit aws.amazon.com to learn how AWS can help you modernize your IT.

A new study says leaving Facebook makes you happier, the University of California wants to turbo-boost 3D printing, and a record number of students are signing up to study computer science, but there’s not enough professors to teach them.

Researchers from Stanford and New York University have confirmed what many people have assumed already – walking away from Facebook makes you happier. The randomized study was conducted on nearly 2,900 Facebook users in the run up to the 2018 midterms in November. And while it highlighted quality of life improvements for those who deactivated their accounts for one month, it also led them to watch more TV alone and resulted in people being less informed about political news. Study participants also said they valued four weeks of access to Facebook at $100 or more. The study’s conclusion says it hopes to provide people with a clear assessment of the way a new technology affects both individuals groups and larger social institutions.

The University of California, Berkeley, is trying to solve one of 3D printing’s lingering issues – speed. Inspired by technology seen on shows such as Star Trek, a research team from the school is testing out a new machine called the “replicator” which can carry out a range of prints from 30 seconds to a few minutes. The printer uses an off-the-shelf video projector plugged into a laptop that projects images of what you want to create. A motor turns the cylinder of resin. Traditional 3D printers print items by laying down one layer of plastic on top of another, solidifying layers of resin using light, or even melting metal powder using lasers. While the machine is indeed speedy, it can’t compete when it comes to details and size. The biggest item it can print right now is 4 inches in diameter.

There’s a lot of chatter on LinkedIn about a new study that says the number of undergraduates majoring in computer science more than doubled from 2013 to 2017. The problem, however, is a lack of resources and staff, leading to overcrowded classes and waiting lists. The report points to a number of reasons why this is happening, such as tech giants and other companies poaching professors and hiring new Ph.D.s.

