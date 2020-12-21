Hashtag Trending – Cyberpunk 2077’s nightmarish development; Ex-Crowdstrike CTO’s warning; Facebook’s warning for SMBs

Everyone is talking about the disastrous launch of the highly-anticipated role-playing game from CD Projekt Red, ex-Crowdstrike CTO’s says SolarWind hack is one of the most consequential in history, and Facebook is upset it’s going to make less money thanks to iOS 14’s privacy features.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Monday, December 21, and I’m your host Alex Coop.

We don’t talk about videogames much here, but it’s been impossible to avoid the social media chatter erupt over Cyberpunk 2077’s disastrous launch. Despite earning enough money since its release to cover all of its development costs, Polish game developer CD Projekt Red’s latest role playing game is marred with bugs and glitches. Not only that, it’s near unplayable on old hardware, specifically the Playstation 4 and Xbox One console. What makes this story interesting is the fact that the issues even prompted Sony to remove the digital version of the game off of the Sony marketplace. And when a company like Sony *removes* something from its store around Christmas, you know it’s bad news. [Twitter]

Crowdstrike co-founder Dmitri Alperovitch warned in an interview with “Face the Nation” that the SolarWinds hack of top federal agencies is “one of the most consequential cyberespionage campaigns in history” – in terms of victims and importance. The US government believes that Russian intelligence – specifically SVR – their foreign intelligence agency (equivalent to CIA) was behind this intrusion. He says if we want to look for a silver lining in this disaster – it is that we are dealing with an espionage campaign and not one that took down systems, destroyed data or manipulated information.

And lastly, Facebook is warning businesses on its platform that new privacy features in iOS 14 could “significantly impact” their marketing and advertising efforts. Apple Insider is reporting that Facebook is using banners in Facebook Business Suite and Facebook Ad Manager on iOS to get its message across. Banners in both apps now claim that “Apple has announced product and policy changes that may significantly impact the way you can run ads, measure performance, and engage customers.”

That's all the tech news that's trending right now.

I’m Alex Coop thanks for listening.