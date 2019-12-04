Hashtag Trending – Cyber Monday, Huawei’s new research centre, PlayStation turns 25

Cyber Monday overshadows Boxing Day, Huawei is moving its U.S. research centre to Canada due to American restrictions on its activities, and the PlayStation turns 25.

For the past couple of years, Canadians seeking deals for a shiny 4K TV or smartphone have chosen Black Friday over Boxing Day. The trend is expected to continue. While the Retail Council of Canada doesn’t track online sales, Shopify’s real time map of Boxing Day sales indicate broken shopping records in the U.S. Experts are anticipating similar patterns in Canada. One out of three respondents in a survey by Deloitte Canada leaned towards the stretched-out, week-long event. The same number indicated that Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales changed their habits for Boxing Day.

The founder of Huawei says the Chinese tech giant is moving its U.S. research centre to Canada due to its ongoing battle with U.S. criminal charges and economic sanctions. The Globe and Mail article quickly made waves on the internet, with many people pointing to the elephant in the room. In May the U.S. State Department’s deputy assistant secretary for cyber policy, warned that Washington might rethink intelligence sharing with any country that allowed “unsecure and untrusted vendors” into its 5G networks. Canada hasn’t unveiled a timetable for a final decision.

And lastly, trending on Twitter is the PlayStation’s 25th birthday. On December 3, 1994 – 25 years ago this week – the first PlayStation made its global debut in Japan. Starting from a humble beginning as an upstart within Sony, Ken Kutaragi and team surprised the world with the PlayStation, and became the first video game console to ship more than 100 million units. An interesting fact – In 1991 Nintendo announced that it would be breaking its partnership with Sony, opting to go with hardware company Philips instead to create a CD-ROM for the Super Famicom. But things turned out just fine for Sony.

