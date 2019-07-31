Hashtag Trending – Capital One data breach; banning autoplay videos; Skype for Business ending

Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers, the U.S. is considering banning autoplay videos, Microsoft to retire Skype for Business.

It's Wednesday, July 31th

Trending everywhere, a hacker has stolen 100 million Capital One customer records, six million of which belong to Canadians. The stolen database comprises personal details — names, addresses, postal codes, and even one million social insurance numbers. Affect customers are Capital One credit card holders between 2005 to 2019. For victims of the breach, Capital One is offering free credit monitoring and identity protection.

Trending on Google, the U.S. may instate a new bill that would ban autoplay videos and infinite scrolling websites. The new bill is proposed by Senator Josh Hawley, and is part of the Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology Act, which targets internet content that’s designed to be addictive. Hawley compares these practices to infinitely refilling a wine glass without the drinker’s knowledge and argues that it entices the user to continue consumption. If the bill passes, social media companies would need to provide users with stats on their site usage.

Lastly, trending on Reddit, Microsoft will be ending Skype for Business on July 31, 2021. The announcement has been foreshadowed for two years since the release of Microsoft Teams. Microsoft says that Skype for Business will continue to be operational and supported until its end of life, Also, starting September, Microsoft will be removing the option to enroll to Skype for Business for all new Office 365 customers and offer Teams instead.

Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network.