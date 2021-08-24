Hashtag Trending August 24 – Intel’s DoD contract; Poly Network assets returned; Foldable phones gaining love

Intel signs new agreement with the Department of Defense, hacker returns remaining assets to Poly Network, and consumers are warming up to foldable phones.

It’s all the tech news that’s trending right now, welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Tuesday, August 24, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Intel has signed a new agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to bolster the domestic semiconductor supply chain. Intel’s new Foundry Services will helm the project under the new program. But Intel isn’t alone in the effort; it will partner with IBM, Cadence, Synopsys and others in advancing the semiconductor industry in the U.S. The program, called Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes – Commercial, or RAMP-C for short, will create custom electronics used in U.S. security systems. This is all part of a bigger plan for the U.S. to reduce its reliance on foreign semiconductor manufacturers.

In what seems to be the finale to a nightmare, crypto platform Poly Network has finally received the remaining assets from its hacker. Earlier this month, the hacker stole $600 million worth of cryptocurrency from the company, but later returned the loot, stating that he did it to expose a vulnerability in the platform. The hacker seems to be on good terms with the company as Poly Networks later signed him on as its chief security advisor. However, some skeptics aren’t totally convinced that the hack was done in good faith and believe that the hacker simply couldn’t launder all the stolen assets.

Finally, Samsung says foldable phones are gaining some love. According to the company, its newly announced Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 foldable phones topped the global charts in pre-orders, becoming the hottest foldable phone the company has ever released. While it didn’t release any official numbers, tech publication Korean Herald reports that the two phones have seen 450,000 carrier reservations and counting. The Herald predicts that by the end of next week, that number could balloon to 600,000. The foldable phones even beat out the pre-order numbers for Samsung’s Galaxy S21, Samsung’s traditional tablet-like smartphone.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. Make sure to sign up for our Daily IT Wire Newsletter to get all the news that matters directly in your inbox every day. Also, catch the next episode of Hashtag Tendances, our weekly Hashtag Trending episode in French, which drops every Friday at 3 pm. If you have a suggestion or tip, please drop us a line in the comments or via email. Thanks for listening, I’m Tom Li.