Hashtag Trending – Army of Amazon tweeters; AR used to explain danger of Florence; Facebook will fact-check photos and videos

An army of Amazon workers are tweeting about how awesome the company is, the Weather Channel uses AR technology to scare everyone, and Facebook expands its fact-checking net to include fake photos and videos.

First up, trending on Reddit – Amazon is trying mighty hard to make itself look good in the face of reports about poor working conditions inside its warehouses. The company has launched an army of Twitter ambassadors who stick to a few talking points like bathroom breaks and compensation. Business Insider reports that the ambassadors are full-time employees and who have worked in Amazon warehouses in the past, and are now tasked with sharing their experiences working there.

Next up, on LinkedIn – The Weather Channel cleverly weaved in augmented reality into its recent broadcast by producing a 3D room-encompassing animation that shows virtual water rising about the forecaster’s head. The video goes on to show water levels rising more than 13 feet, scooping up vehicles and mail boxes in the process. The viral simulation of the coming storm Florence has more than 800,000 views on YouTube, and even made it on to various other news broadcasts and late night TV shows.

And lastly, also on LinkedIn – A lot of mixed reactions to Facebook’s latest announcement that fake images and videos are its next targets when it comes to combating misinformation. Starting now, Facebook says it’s expanding its fact-checking for photos and videos to all of its 27 partners in 17 countries around the world. Similar to Facebook’s fact-checking methods for articles, a machine learning model that uses various engagement signals such as feedback from people on Facebook, will identify potentially false content in videos and photos. Fact-checkers than review the flagged pieces of content. Facebook says it will continue to refine its fact-checking technology, and that fighting false news is a “long-term commitment.”

