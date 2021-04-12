Hashtag Trending, April 12, 2021 – Clubhouse data leak; Amazon workers vote against unionization; Pregnancy discrimination at Google

A clubhouse leak leads to 1.3 million people’s data exposed, Amazon workers say no to unionization, and a woman’s story about her ongoing fight against Google continues.

It's Monday, April 12

Clubhouse is the latest social media app to suffer a data leak, following in the footsteps of LinkedIn and Facebook, both of which suffered similar leaks in recent weeks. According to a report from Cyber News, the personal data of 1.3 million Clubhouse users has leaked online on a popular hacker forum. The leaked data includes user names, social media profile names, and other details. Separate reporting from Business Insider says Clubhouse did not immediately respond to publication’s request for comment that was made on the weekend.

Amazon fought hard to stomp out the potential of a union at one of its warehouses in Alabama. It turns out those efforts paid off. The U.S. Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which would have represented the workers had they unionized, told CNET that Amazon took “blatantly illegal actions” to interfere with the vote and will challenge the results. More than 3,200 votes were cast, which is roughly 55 per cent of 5,800 eligible workers.

And lastly, the Guardian’s story about Chelsey Glasson’s ongoing fight against Google is gaining a lot of attention. The 38-year-old sued Google, her former employer, in 2020 alleging she had been discriminated against while pregnant. She says she also witnessed others being treated similarly, and faced retaliation from her manager when she spoke up about it. Glasson’s case first gained publicity after she published a widely shared internal note, titled I’m Not Returning to Google After Maternity Leave, and Here is Why, which was eventually leaked to the public. Glasson says an army of lawyers are at the ready defending Google, adding her situation underscores just how much a worker stands to lose when they go toe-to-toe with one of the world’s largest tech companies.

