Hashtag Trending – Apple reverses stance on repairs, coffee shop etiquette, Facebook addiction

Apple reverses its stance on iPhone repairs, some tips on proper coffee shop etiquette for those who write in them a lot, and research finds heavy Facebook users make impaired decisions like drug addicts.

Apple has thrown in the towel. Sort of. Trending on Reddit is the news that Apple is launching a new program in the U.S. that will give independent repair shops access to parts for common out of warranty repairs. The program is set to roll out in more countries soon. The move also comes after Apple fought California’s proposed right-to-repair bill, which would require companies like Apple to make repair information, and the necessary parts, available to device owners and independent repair shops. While the new program is free to Join, Apple says shops will be required to have an Apple-certified technical who has taken a preparatory course provided by the company.

You walk into a coffee shop nowadays and what do you see? Probably a dozen people typing away at laptops, taking up all the space – there’s at least one person in the corner with an extension cord running across the store. It’s a discussion that’s trending on LinkedIn right now, and many are linking to a story from the Wall Street Journal that says this growing trend needs to be refined with some new etiquette. The article suggests people need to be a bit more self-aware about how much space you’re taking up, and how long you’re sitting at a cafe to begin with. People need to hang out more at local libraries. Sure, they probably don’t serve coffee there, but it’s just such a better work environment.

And lastly, also trending on Reddit – a research from Michigan State University says social media addiction is no joke. Published in the Journal of Behavioral Addictions says people who use social media sites heavily display some of the same behavioral traits that someone addicted to cocaine or heroin. It’s an interesting study that delves a bit deeper into something we already know – which is that social media is changing human behaviour. A link to the full study can be found on ITWorldCanada.com

