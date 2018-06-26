Hashtag Trending – AI tackles e-Sports; Facehub; TrumpHotels.org taken down

Artificial intelligence is going to own you at Dota 2, why a new iPhone app will have you making ridiculous faces at your phone, and the website TrumpHotels.org isn’t what you think it is.

Trending on Google, artificial intelligence enters the world of e-Sports. Just yesterday I told you about IBM’s project to develop AI that can win any debate against a human opponent. Well, OpenAI research group has a similar idea. It wants to compete against the top Dota 2 players in the world. Researchers say that training AI to do beat humans at a complex videogame like Dota 2 approaches the messiness of the real world. So far OpenAI Five, the AI-powered team, has won two of three matches played against an amateur team and a semi-pro team. OpenAI plans to play against top players in Vancouver later this summer at The International 2018. And hey, if you were lost when I started talking about “Dota 2”, hold on tight for this next one.

Trending on Product Hunt today, a new iPhone app called Facehub allows you to replace your face with any other face you want. At least, in the digital realm. This app uses the new facial recognition capabilities in iOS to sync your lips with an uploaded “photo mask” or animation. Billing itself as “the most amusing AI application ever,” you really have to see it to believe it. I’ll embed the demo video under our show notes at ITWorldCanada.com.

Trending on Reddit, someone is squatting on Donald Trump’s domain. Some genius satirist was able to purchase the domain TrumpHotels.org and use it to protest the separation of children from their families after attempting to cross the southern U.S. border. Of course, the Trump organization tried to head off parody attacks like this by buying up TrumpFraud.org and TrumpScam.com. Yet somehow this one slipped under the radar. It’s filled with photos and video of the detention centres where the children are being kept. It also has text quoting many of Trump’s anti-immigrant rants. By yesterday afternoon, the website was no longer online, despite a long disclaimer on the website that argued it was protected under free speech.