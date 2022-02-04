Cyber Security Today, Feb. 4, 2022 – Heed these update warnings from ESET and Sealevel Systems

Heed these update warnings from ESET and Sealevel Systems.

It's Friday, February 4th, 2022.

Organizations and individuals running Windows security products from ESET should install the latest versions. This comes after a serious vulnerability was discovered. These updates have been available since December for some products, and as late as January 31st for others. Affected products include ESET Endpoint AntiVirus, ESET Internet Security and ESET Security for Windows Server. There are many more. Check the ESET support site for details.

Network administrators with Sealevel Systems’ SeaConnect 370W wireless modules in their systems are urged to install the latest security updates. This comes after researchers at Cisco Systems’ Talos threat intelligence service discovered several serious vulnerabilities hackers would love to take advantage of. The SeaConnect 370W is a WiFi module for the Sealevel SeaCloud internet of things platform, which is commonly used in industrial control systems. The wireless module lets users remotely monitor and control the status of systems connected to the platform.

Another digital currency service has been victimized by a cyber attack. This time it’s Wormhole, a cross-blockchain bridge that links to different decentralized finance networks. According to a report on CoinDesk, someone may have gotten away with over $300 million worth of the digital currency called Ether. CoinDesk quotes a tweet by Wormhole saying the lost funds will be restored to the bridge.

UPDATE: After this podcast was recorded CBS News reported Wormhole tweeted that “all funds have been restored” and that its system has been returned to normal. Wormhole has not explained if or how it was able to retrieve the stolen funds or how the hack happened in the first place, CBS said.

