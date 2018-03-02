Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ First Look – All Hands on Tech

For the next iteration of its Galaxy flagship smartphone, Samsung didn’t choose to reinvent the wheel. Instead, it’s focusing on improving the aspects of the S8 that made it so great.

This time on All Hands on Tech we took a first look of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress 2018. With the S9, Samsung added improved camera features and augmented reality emojis, and it’s all in the familiar form factor of the S8. Check out our first look video above for all the details on this year’s Galaxy smartphone.