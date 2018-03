LG isn’t done with the V30 just yet. It’s putting a new spin on its fall flagship device with LG’s ThinQ artificial intelligence.

This time on All Hands on Tech we take a first look at the new and improved version of the LG V30. While it’s the same smartphone with a bit more RAM and twice the storage space, LG is really dialing into its AI capabilities with the V30S. Take a look at the video above to check out the LG V30S.