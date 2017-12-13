BlackBerry Motion review – All Hands on Tech

My first impression of the BlackBerry Motion was less that it was a mediocre mid-tier smartphone. But the more I use it, the more it grows on me.

This time on All Hands on Tech we review the BlackBerry Motion, the second device released this year by TCL. I’ve come to think of it as the camel of smartphones. Think about it: like a camel, it only needs to replenish its energy supplies every few days. Plus, it’s incredibly durable and tough. And its robust design will carry you a long way in your travels.

Check out the video above for my full review.

The BlackBerry Motion is available now in Canada for $600 off-contract.