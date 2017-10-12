All Hands on Tech – Essential smartphone review

Andy Rubin’s Essential smartphone offers a unique accessory dock and a sleek design. But does its performance and added features make it a real competitor against the likes of Apple and Google? We take it to the beach to find out.

There’s one thing that sets the Essential apart from every other smartphone on the market and that’s its magnetic accessory dock. We tested out the 360 camera and found it remarkably fun and easy to use. This type of immersive video is likely to become more popular in the future as more platforms support it, and it’s perfect for virtual reality experiences. Watch our review and jump out to some the example 360 videos we were able to make from the Youtube Cards that pop up along the way. Or explore those videos below: