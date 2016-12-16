YouTube unveils Canadians’ favourite non-music videos for 2016

-
As with the year’s top music videos, Canadians made their mark when it came to this year’s top trending non-music videos as well.
The country’s biggest YouTube star, Lilly Singh (AKA Superwoman), saw her video with wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on how to be a YouTube star (above) make the top 10; her channel also hit 10 million subscribers this year. A video from The Ellen DeGeneres Show on moving to Canada, resulting from the divisive 2016 U.S. presidential election, came in at number three, while Céline Dion’s unforgettable musical impressions on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon rounded out the top five.
Notable Canadian news events, such as U.S. President Barack Obama attempting to pronounce “Mississauga” during the state dinner held for Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, as well as Global News reporter Reid Fiest capturing the extent of the Fort McMurray fire, also ranked in the top 10.
Canadian creators hit numerous milestones this year, as YouTube reports that 199 channels reached the 100 thousand subscriber mark and 42 hit one million subscribers.
1. Owning the number one spot is Channing Tatum and Beyonce’s “Run the World (Girls)” vs. Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s “Pony” skits on Lip Sync Battle on Spike, which has garnered more than 37 million views worldwide.
2. Taking the number two spot is James Cordon’s Late Late Show carpool karaoke with British singer-songwriter Adele, which has amassed almost 140 million views globally.
3. Coming in at number three on the list is a clip from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, titled “So You Want to Move to Canada, Eh?” The video, which has gained more than 3 million views from around the world since its release in March, preceded the US Presidential Election on Nov. 8. Coincidentally, the Citizenship and Immigration Canada’s website crash on election night.
4. Canada’s biggest YouTube star, Lilly Singh (AKA Superwoman), saw her video ‘How To Be a YouTube Star’ with wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hit more than 9 million views worldwide and hence, come in at number four on the list of most watched videos in Canada. Singh’s channel also hit the 10 million subscriber milestone this year.
5. Céline Dion’s unforgettable musical impressions on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon took the number five spot, and has racked up almost 20 million views globally.
6. Coming in at number six is “What’s inside a Rattlesnake Rattle?” from YouTubers What’s Inside, which has collected more than 61 million views from around the world.
7. Next up is a video from Cabot Phillips where two brothers convince their sister, who just had wisdom teeth surgery, that the zombie apocalypse is starting. The elaborate prank gained more than 22 million views so far globally.
8. Dude Perfect’s incredible “Soccer Trick Shots” video takes the number eight spot. The awe-inspiring tricks have led to almost 40 million views worldwide.
9. U.S. President Barack Obama’s struggle to pronounce the name of Toronto suburb “Mississauga” at his state dinner for new Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on March 10 amused people around the world, as evidence by the short video’s almost one million views.
10. The Fort McMurray wildfire made headlines around the globe when it swept through the community in May this year, destroying approximately 2,400 homes and buildings and forcing the largest wildfire evacuation in the province’s history. Global News report Reid Fiest captured the extent of the fire during one of his reports, and the video has been viewed more than a million times internationally.