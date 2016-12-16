YouTube unveils Canadians’ favourite non-music videos for 2016

As with the year’s top music videos, Canadians made their mark when it came to this year’s top trending non-music videos as well.

The country’s biggest YouTube star, Lilly Singh (AKA Superwoman), saw her video with wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on how to be a YouTube star (above) make the top 10; her channel also hit 10 million subscribers this year. A video from The Ellen DeGeneres Show on moving to Canada, resulting from the divisive 2016 U.S. presidential election, came in at number three, while Céline Dion’s unforgettable musical impressions on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon rounded out the top five.

Notable Canadian news events, such as U.S. President Barack Obama attempting to pronounce “Mississauga” during the state dinner held for Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, as well as Global News reporter Reid Fiest capturing the extent of the Fort McMurray fire, also ranked in the top 10.

Canadian creators hit numerous milestones this year, as YouTube reports that 199 channels reached the 100 thousand subscriber mark and 42 hit one million subscribers.