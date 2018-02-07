Take a tour of GM’s new Markham-based Technical Centre

One of our favourite features of the Technical Centre was its approach to ambient decoration: Reflecting Canada’s natural landscape, the first floor is decorated with a water theme, the second (shown here) is based on land, and the third is air, with an image of the northern lights greeting visitors on the third floor. “A lot of our workforce was born in Canada, but a lot of them just arrived in Canada too, and we thought it was an exciting opportunity to show off different parts of Canada coast to coast so that people can learn about their new home,” Tossan says.