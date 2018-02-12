Justin Trudeau zigzags through Silicon Valley, asks companies to invest in Canada

Honored to have you visit! Was impressed with your deep knowledge and intellectual curiosity around cutting edge technology! https://t.co/sytFL9wPyQ — Dan Saks (@danielsaks) February 11, 2018

More good news from San Francisco: 300 new jobs for Canadians in tech! Great to meet you today @danielsaks. https://t.co/JzKM8I7e8h — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 9, 2018

Shortly after, Trudeau met with Dan Saks, President and Co-CEO, AppDirect, who announced the company will add at least 300 jobs in Canada within the next five years. AppDirect is already tapping into the country’s tech talent by supporting nearly 300 jobs in Canada with a focus on engineering and product support. “Prime Minister Trudeau’s landmark visit showcases the importance of strengthening the connection between Canada and Silicon Valley,” said Saks. Trudeau and Saks first met in a political science class at McGill University in Montreal.