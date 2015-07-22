10 features to watch for in Windows 10

Windows is losing some of its charm — or at least its Charms Bar. The bar that floated out from the right side of the display (often when you’d rather it wouldn’t) had some of the icons for functions such as search and settings, as well as sharing content. Those features will now be located in the revamped and re-supersized Start Button menu, making the charms redundant. If you’ve often used the Charms Bar you’ll be annoyed, but Windows purists will enjoy the return of the Start Button.

