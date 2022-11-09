Zoom unveils innovations at Zoomtopia 2022

Yesterday, communications technology company Zoom kicked off its annual Zoomtopia event, where the company announced several innovations designed to bolster modern work experiences.

“As global organizations are adapting to how, when, and where work happens, it’s crucial that human connection remains a top priority to drive business strategies forward,” said Eric S. Yuan, chief executive officer (CEO) at Zoom. “Our team has built and launched more than 1,500 features and enhancements on the Zoom platform this year, advancing the way people connect with each other, their organization, and their customers—ultimately, opening the doors wide for creativity and collaboration.”

The announcements include:

– Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients – Users no longer need to leave the Zoom platform to access their email and calendar. This integration seeks to facilitate workers’ access to communications and scheduling and increase efficiency. Businesses focusing on privacy and security will benefit from end-to-end encrypted Zoom-hosted email (to be sent to active Zoom Mail Service users) and calendar service options, integrated with the Zoom platform. These new offerings will launch in beta.

– Zoom Spots – Rolling out early 2023, Zoom Spots is a video-enabled persistent space, integrated within the Zoom platform, designed to allow inclusive discussions, facilitate hybrid collaboration and keep workers connected.

– Zoom Virtual Agent – Available early 2023, this AI-powered chatbot solution uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML), that operates around-the-clock, through multiple channels to deliver quick and personalized customer service to reduce workloads on human contact agents. Zoom Virtual Agent can be fully integrated with Zoom Contact Center or offered as a standalone feature.

– Zoom One – A collaboration platform bringing together Team Chat, Phone, Whiteboard, Meetings, designed to foster connected workstreams and collaboration. Team Chat and In-Meeting Chat are now integrated to keep conversations and collaboration continuing after meetings.

– Zoom IQ Virtual Coach – Part of Zoom IQ for Sales, Zoom IQ Virtual Coach simulates selling situations to help sellers practice, improve their pitches, obtain real-time feedback and tips during calls with prospects

Zoom also announced new solutions for developers:

– Zoom Developer Platform enhancements – Developers can provision and manage apps that work with Zoom by enabling admin-authorized installed apps, allowing Zoom account admins to pre-install apps for an organization at the account, group or user level. Additionally, developers can soon monetize their apps on Zoom App Marketplace

– Zoom Apps integrated into Zoom Meeting and Webinar experience are expanding across Team Chat, Zoom Rooms and more. This integration seeks to allow developers to plug apps across all their workflows. Also, with the upcoming release of Essential Apps, developers can benefit from increased distribution of their Zoom Apps.