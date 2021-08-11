Zoho launches no-code design studio for Zoho CRM personalization

Multinational web-based business tool provider Zoho today announced the launch of Canvas for Zoho customer relationship management (CRM), a no-code design studio aimed at enabling Zoho CRM personalization.

Designed to bring consumer-level simplicity to the Zoho CRM user experience, Zoho says Canvas enables businesses of all sizes to create their own CRM interfaces that are better suited to the role of each employee, without IT or developer involvement. It aims to simplify CRM implementations, turning them into streamlined and contextual employee-facing experiences.

“A lot of CRM software already offers an abundance of personalization for customer experiences, but the same is not true for employee experiences. As a result, everyone’s using the same system and paying the productivity tax for no reason.” said Mani Vembu, chief operating officer of Zoho in an August 10 press release. “Imagine a reality where the system is tailor-made for each employee’s role. That is true all-around personalization, and that’s what we’re bringing to market with Canvas. We believe it’s a more natural solution to the challenge of software adoption. Our ultimate aim is for businesses to create enterprise-wide software experiences with consumer-grade simplicity.”

Canvas sports a drag-and-drop editor which facilitates no-code designing.

In addition, the design studio comes with a template gallery that allows users to choose from prebuilt templates to suit their needs or industries.

Canvas also allows businesses to create their own designs relevant to their industry, their work culture and/or their sales process; and offers a range of other formatting options.