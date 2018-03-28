Why Hootsuite won Adobe’s Exchange Partner of the Year award

LAS VEGAS – Canadian partners are a rare sight at American tech conferences, but one of the Great White North’s best-known tech darlings has made its presence known at this year’s Adobe Summit by winning the San Jose, Calif.-based marketing software company’s 2018 Exchange Partner of the Year award.

Vancouver-based social media management platform developer Hootsuite announced on Tuesday that it had received the award, in recognition of its ability to help its clients create timely, personalized, multi-channel social media campaigns using the Adobe Cloud platform.

“We look at social as a valuable touchpoint that should be fully integrated into the overall customer experience, whether online or offline,” Hootsuite vice president of product marketing Jeremy Wood told ITBusiness.ca during Adobe Summit. “I think Adobe absolutely recognizes that, and has partnered with us to bring what we consider an industry-leading social media management solution to a wider audience.”

In a March 27 press release Amit Ahuja, vice president of Adobe’s Experience Cloud Partners and Ecosystem Innovation division, calling Hootsuite’s win of his company’s 2018 Exchange Partner of the Year award a recognition of “Hootsuite’s innovation in bringing the power and value of social to Adobe Experience Cloud customers.

“The social data and insights that Hootsuite delivers are powerful, and help our joint customers achieve competitive advantage using our combined solutions,” Ahuja said in the release. “We look forward to continuing to advance our work with Hootsuite in 2018 and beyond.”

For his part, Wood called Hootsuite’s integration with Adobe, originally announced last December when the former joined the latter’s Adobe Exchange Partner Program as a preferred social media management solutions provider, “just the beginning” of the companies’ journey together.

So far, integrated features include the ability for Hootsuite users to connect their social media posts to Adobe Analytics data; Adobe Experience Manager-based digital assets​ such as Adobe Stock images; and user-generated content from Adobe’s Livefyre platform.

Adobe Analytics Cloud users, meanwhile, are invited to use Hootsuite’s social metrics to measure their return on investment.

“From a fundamental integration standpoint, Adobe brings a lot to the table – and it’s very, very complementary to our customers,” Hootsuite’s Wood told ITBusiness.ca. “I think the more seamless we can make it, the more digital marketers will take advantage of both platforms.”

You can find out more about Hootsuite’s Adobe integration here.