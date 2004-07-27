When outsourcing becomes ‘smartsourcing’

EDGE

Outsourcing will be the topic of discussion at the next meeting of the Executive Breakfast Series, hosted by EDGE magazine. It will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2004 at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Toronto.

It’s no longer just about outsourcing your basic IT functions.

You now need to build a smart company, transforming your organization into a networked, real-time, 7X24 business with global reach. And that usually means outsourcing non-core activities so you can focus on strategic capabilities.

As a result, senior executives are now on the look out for partners who can help them execute market strategies and also transform their business.

This session will also focus on these key areas:

what should you be looking for in an outsourcing partner

should you outsource everything or look at it function by function;

what are some of the ways you can hold your outsourcing firm accountable;

where are the opportunities for sharing items such as back office functions to benefit from economies of scale.

Experts from Compass Management Consultants will be on hand to share expertise based on their global database of client outsourcing information.

The first session in the series, called the Changing Role of the CIO, was held Wednesday, June 16 at the King Edward Hotel in Toronto.

ITBusiness.ca will once again be sponsoring the Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic on Sept. 1, 2004.

Now in its 20th year, the event is a premier golfing tournament that brings together the computer industry to help raise funds for two worthy causes. The first is The Easter Seal Society, Ontario which helps children, youth and young adults with physical disabilities. The second is the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation for Cancer Research. Since its inception, the tournament has helped raise over $2,000,000 for these deserving charities.

As well as supporting worthy causes, the Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic offers its sponsors unique marketing and networking opportunities. Hosting over 300 golfers and representing close to 100 organizations from Canada’s technology sector, the tournament sells out every year.

Participants will enjoy playing at Angus Glen Golf Club located in Markham, Ontario. Angus Glen is designed and groomed to excite every level of golfer and offers its guests one of Ontario’s finest golfing experiences.

Besides great golf, participants will enjoy lunch, dinner, entertainment, a silent auction, a live auction and a prize table. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Computing Canada

In the Sept. 24 issue of Computing Canada, we’ll talk to companies about how their blueprints for building the ultimate data centre. How will on-demand and autonomic computing play into their tech support strategies in the future? We’re interested in speaking to corporate end users who are thinking about how today’s technological advances can help them become more efficient in the data centre.

In staffing news, Poonam Khanna (pkhanna@itbusiness.ca) has joined Computing Canada as an assistant editor. Poonam brings a wealth of IT journalism experience to Computing Canada, and will be the primary contact for the Enterprise, Technology @ Work and Products sections of Computing Canada.

Technology in Government

In September’s TIG, we look at the latest developments in Canada Post’s multi-year effort to reinvent and e-enable itself. As well, the CIO of the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board talks about the direction IT is taking for the back-to-school set. And we’re shining the spotlight on the University of Calgary’s Biometrics Technology Lab.

Contact: Kathleen Sibley ksibley@itbusiness.ca