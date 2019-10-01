What you can expect from Microsoft’s Surface hardware event

Microsoft’s Fall Surface Hardware Event is expected to unveil a host of devices. Microsoft has revealed that they will be expanding their Surface family by launching at least one Surface device at the event. The company has tried to keep everything else a surprise.

Based on media reports and educated guesses, Microsoft is likely to launch Surface Pro 7, Surface 7, Surface Laptop 3, and a portable Surface Speaker for Microsoft Teams among other devices.

Microsoft announces new Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2 and more Microsoft Corp. announced its updated Surface device family at a press event on Tuesday. Introduced were the Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2, and Surface Headphones. Device specs at a October 4th, 2018 Tom Li @itbusinessca Published on:Tom Li

The Surface Pro 7

With the seventh edition, Microsoft is expected to perk up its Surface Pro with USB-C support, putting it alongside the already existing USB-A port. The Surface Pro 7, likely to be integrated with Intel’s latest processors, is also expected to launch with some new colour options. In addition, the new Surface Pro will probably have a new Surface Type Cover, a Surface Pen with wireless charging, and a keyboard. Moreover, several reports suggest Microsoft may also reveal its plans for dual-screen Surface, something the company has been working on for a while.

The Surface Laptop 3

Another hugely discussed Surface device over the past few months has been the Surface Laptop 3. It looks like Microsoft will also be hosting this device tomorrow. As various reporting indicates that the Surface Laptop 3 is going to be a 15-inch edition with thinner bezels, AMD chips inside, and removable SSDs, the new Surface Laptop model may be bigger and better than the existing Surface Laptop 2.

The Surface 7

According to a report by WCCFTech, Microsoft might expand its Surface family further by also hosting the Surface 7 at the event tomorrow. The device might boast ARM-based, Qualcomm 8cx SoC into the Surface, and prove to be a compelling mid-range option in the cloud-based tablet and Chromebook market.

The Surface Portable Speakers for Microsoft Teams

In addition to launching the new Surface Laptops and Surface Pro to take over in their respective categories, Microsoft is also expected to launch modern-day, portable Surface speakers for Microsoft Teams. With volume buttons, and the ability to make and receive calls, these speakers look very similar to Google’s Home Mini. However, what makes this device unique is its potential removable base to allow it to charge and be placed anywhere, be it a work desk or a meeting room.

The Surface Book 3 was also expected to be launched at this year’s hardware event, but we do not see that happening anytime soon.

The Surface Book 3 was also expected to be launched at this year's hardware event, but we do not see that happening anytime soon.