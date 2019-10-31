Apple’s wearables, home and accessories business shines in Q4

Fueled by accelerating growth from its wearables and services business, Apple experienced a strong fiscal 2019 with its highest fourth-quarter revenue ever, the company revealed this week, despite declining Mac and iPhone sales.

Accessories such as the wireless AirPods and Apple Watch experienced a significant rise in sales, from $4.2 billion in the previous fourth quarter to $6.5 billion during this year’s fourth quarter.

Net sales by category, figures in billions: Apple Inc. Al

In an Oct. 30 press release, Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, said he sees strong sales of their wearables such as the AirPods Pro in the near future, and that the company is “optimistic about what the holiday quarter has in store”.

The financial results for Apple’s fiscal 2019 fourth quarter ended Sept. 28, with the company reporting a two per cent increase from its previous Q4, posting quarterly revenue of $64 billion. The company also reported a four per cent increase in its quarterly earnings per diluted share which totaled $3.03 this time – setting a new fourth-quarter record. Sixty per cent of this quarter’s revenue came from international sales.

Apple also concluded the services revenue reaching an all-time high of $12.5 billion.

Apple did not provide any specifics about the number of Apple Watches or AirPods it has sold. Business Insider reported that in response to an analyst’s question on the company’s earnings conference call, Cook reiterated that “we’re not releasing the precise number of wearables. But nice try trying to get me to say that.”