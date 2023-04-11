Vote now for IT Pet of the Year

IT professionals are passionate about their pets. Those little creatures have kept us company during COVID-19 and they keep us sane through all of the ups and downs of our technology-driven careers. Today, on National Pet Day, we have selected the finalists of the photos of IT Pets submitted by our readers and present them to you, along with their owners’ reasons why they should be selected as IT Pet of the Year. Now you, our readers, get the chance to to vote on the winner! Check out these friendly and furry nominees and choose your favourite.

Bartholomew Bartholomew cannot resist all things AV, whether it’s enjoying a close up view of a projector screen, or batting at cursors as they move across a monitor. The ding of a Zoom call is a call to action.

Maya Maya is not only a loyal companion but great at keeping your feet warm during those cold Alberta winter days. She’s also great at reminding you to get up from your desk and stretch because she loves playing the “inside outside” game. Always concerned about my health… *sarcasm*

Happy and Yuki I have two dogs. Happy and Yuki. Happy is our security guard, no one come in our until he/she is allowed and permitted by Happy. Yuki is the opposite one, he will welcome even a thief. When i come home from a long day at work, these two keep on waiting on me. All the stress and tiredness flies away when i see the weighing tales. The perfect Love.

Chi and Luna She is our little rescue kitten Chi, found under a shed, we have her mum Luna too.

Jessie We brought Jessie home when she was 11 weeks old. She is an incredibly sweet Husky, although stubborn at times, she loves to play, is a great companion, and senses when the stress levels are high. What does she do, you might ask? She talks to us in her deep Husky voice to lighten the mood. In IT, finding a balance at times is challenging. Jessie forces us to focus on exercise, getting fresh air, and appreciating and celebrating the small things in life. She helps to take the challenging situations and put things in perspective, and helps to shift and open the mindset to new and creative solutions.