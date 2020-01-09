Twitter to introduce features to limit replies on the compose screen

Twitter, at CES 2020, announced that it will put options to stop and restrict people replying to tweets. This means that Twitter users will soon have more control over who can reply to their tweets.

The company is in the process of adding a “conversation participants” setting on the platform’s compose screen. This new setting will have a total of four options, namely Statement, Panel, Group and Global.

The Statement option will allow users to publish a tweet and receive no replies on it, the Panel option will allow only those people to reply if that a user was mentioned in the tweet, the Group option will be for people the poster follows and mentions, and as the same suggests, the Global option will allow any user to reply to a tweet.

Twitter is known for freewheeling discussions since its institution in the year 2006. In the past years, the company has used multiple strategies in an attempt to rid itself of harassment. Twitter using behavioural signals to identify harassers on the platform and then restrict the visibility of their tweets is an example.

The new options to stop users from viewing or replying to tweets directly on the compose screen are also aimed at the same. They are being introduced to improve the quality of discussion and prevent any sort of antisocial behaviour, Suzanne Xie, the director of product management at Twitter said during a press conference at CES 2020.

The company also unveiled other conversation-related changes that will be introduced to the platform later this year but it didn’t release any additional details.