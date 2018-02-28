Save tweets without liking them with Twitter’s new bookmark feature

People wanted a way to set Tweets aside for later consumption, and Twitter has responded.

Today, Twitter introduced Bookmarks, an easy way to save Tweets for quick access later, according their blog post. But that’s not all. Users will be able to share that bookmarked Tweet through a direct message or through Twitter itself. Twitter thanked its users for the ongoing feedback over the past several months.

“We Tweeted ongoing updates as we built Bookmarks so we could incorporate your input as we worked. By working this way, we learned that you like to save replies so you can answer later and that you may share a Tweet hours or days later after you’ve bookmarked it,” the company said.

Bookmarking a Tweet involves tapping the share icon under the Tweet and selecting “Add Tweet to Bookmarks.” A “Bookmarks” options can now be accessed from your profile.

The new tool is launching globally on Twitter for iOS, Android, Twitter Lite and mobile.twitter.com.