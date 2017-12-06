Trudeau, Bieber and Blue Jays top Twitter Canada in 2017

Justin Trudeau, Justin Bieber and the Toronto Blue Jays reached major milestones this year on Twitter, accumulating millions of new followers and mentions throughout 2017.

Trudeau, who had the most mentions by Canadian Twitter users among all Canadian accounts and politicians, cracked the 3 million follower milestone in March according to Twitter Canada.

Bieber and the Toronto Blue Jays reached 100,000,000 and 2,000,000 followers, respectively, the most among all Canadian solo artists and sports teams.

The #Canada150 hashtag spread like wildfire all year long, with more than 1.8 million mentions between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, while more than 300,000 Tweets were sent within 48 hours of Tragically Hip front man Gord Downie’s death in mid-October.

Globally, the hashtag #NuggsforCarter, a viral phenomenon (one supported by numerous tech companies) about a die-hard Wendy’s chicken nugget fan from Nevada, had the most retweets with more than 3.5 million.

U.S. President Donald Trump was mentioned the most in 2017 among elected world leaders.

Check out some other highlights below.

The Canadian accounts mentioned by the most Canadian Twitter users:

Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) CBC (@CBCNews)

The Canadian hashtags mentioned by the most Canadian Twitter users:

#GoHabsGo #BellLetsTalk #cdnpoli #Toronto #Canada150

You can also check out our slideshow of Canada’s top five tweets here.